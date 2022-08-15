GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any clues on her whereabouts.

According to a Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Sandra Pryor was last seen on Saturday night at the Hyperion Grill around 11 p.m.

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Department

Pryor was reported as wearing a white shirt and a gray/blue skirt at the time and was driving a pearl white 2017 Nissan Rogue with a Tennessee BCH1507 license plate. The vehicle has a “Lakeway Auto” sticker on the back and a sunroof, according to the post.

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Department

Pryor was expected at her employer’s home to dog-sit but reportedly never arrived.

Anyone with information regarding Pryor’s location is asked to contact Detective Chuck Humphreys with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800 ext. 1514, or call 911.