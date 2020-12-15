Greene County Sheriff’s Dept. K9 passes away due to brain tumor complications

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department was sad to announce the passing of one of its K9s Tuesday.

According to a post from the department, K9 Sig died Tuesday morning at the veterinarian’s office due to complications of a brain tumor.

The post says the tumor was discovered last week.

GCSD is asking for the public’s prayers and support for Sig’s handler Matthew McCamey and his family.

The department had planned a drive-thru retirement celebration for K9s Sig and Duke on Thursday, December 17.

GCSD says they still plan to hold the celebration to remember Sig and honor Duke.

Rather than bring gifts, visitors are asked to make donations to the Humane Society, since Sig and Duke were both rescues.