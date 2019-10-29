Greene County Sheriff’s Dept., Chuckey-Doak High School to hold parent information meeting on vaping

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As deaths linked to mysterious vaping illnesses rise, local law enforcement and school leaders want to help you better protect your children.

On Tuesday night, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Chuckey-Doak High School are holding a parent informational meeting.

This is for all schools within the Greene County School district.

Experts will be addressing the health and legal aspects of vaping, the drug culture and social media awareness.

The Greene County Health Department and Judge Kenneth Bailey will be among the speakers.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. inside the high school auditorium.