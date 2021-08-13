Greene County Sheriff’s Department ramps up impaired driving enforcement

(Photo: Tennessee comptroller's office)

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) announced it’s partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Officer (THSO) in an effort to increase roadway safety.

The campaign Booze It and Lose It aims to increase impaired-driving enforcement by increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol that target impaired drivers from August 18 to Sept. 6.

A first-time DUI conviction in Tennessee may include fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory treatment and more.

The THSO provided funds to support GCSD’s initiative during the Booze It and Lose It campaign.

