GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department announced that on Friday, May 21, it will conduct several sobriety checkpoints throughout the county between 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.

These checkpoints aim to create safer roadways in Greene County and target those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides grants to the department that provides funding for this program.