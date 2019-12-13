Breaking News
Greene County Schools officials: Bus involved in accident, no students on bus
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash involving a school bus is under investigation in Greene County.

According to Greene County Schools transportation officials, the bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash on McDonald Road in the Midway area.

Transportation officials told News Channel 11 that there were no children on the bus at the time. The bus driver was uninjured.

Information regarding the other vehicle was not immediately available.

The TDOT SmartWay map indicates that there is some traffic congestion in the area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

