GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Schools will be closed Friday, Aug. 4 due to flooding.

The school system announced the closure Thursday evening.

Friday was supposed to be Greene County School’s first full day, but that will now be on Monday.

According to the school system, flooding has caused water to enter several schools, including Chuckey-Doak High School, South Greene Middle School, Mosheim Elementary School, and McDonald Elementary School.

Greene County Schools central office will be open on a regular schedule Friday.