GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Schools made bus route changes Thursday morning due to flooding, according to an alert from the school system.
Buses will not run on the following routes:
- Marvin
- Flatwoods
- Delta Valley
- Reed
- Burkey
- Pottertown
- Toby
- Crumley
- Croff Kirk
- Spears Dykes
- John Graham
- Holland
- Kennytown
- Carters Valley
- Weems Chapel
- Union
- Carpenters Chapel
- Soot Mill
- Glades
The Storm Team 11 forecast for Thursday, Feb. 24 includes rain from the morning into midday, with showers tapering off in the mid- to late afternoon. Thursday will mark the wettest day of the week, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible throughout the day.
A flood watch is in effect for parts of Southwest Virginia and a few counties in Northeast Tennessee, including Hawkins and Hancock counties. Low areas throughout the Tri-Cities will experience flooding following several hours of steady rain.