GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools will be getting additional buildings constructed on campus to add more Career Technical Education (CTE) courses.

“It’s going to really help our county students,” said Cindy Bowman, CTE Director for Greene County Schools. “They’ll be able to do programs to study, along with workforce needs in our area, not only in Greene County but surrounding areas, including things like welding, health science, auto repair and industrial maintenance.”

Bowman told News Channel 11 that for many years, students have been traveling to the Greeneville/Greene County Technology Center to take their CTE courses, which became an issue for some students.

“Our students were not going down to the Greene Technology Center; they just said they didn’t want to go,” Bowman said. “They wanted to stay at their high schools so we looked into what can we do to help out our students because CTE is where it’s at now.”

Once the new buildings have been completed, Chuckey-Doak will be able to add seven additional CTE courses. West Greene will be able to add six more.

“We’re excited to grow,” said Dennis Wilds, West Greene’s principal. “We’re excited to offer more programs here at our facilities.”

Wilds added that he believes this will allow students to get a head start on their career path before they graduate high school.

“They may not know that’s what they want to do, but if we can offer that here, they get a chance to enroll in the class,” said Wilds. “They get in and they develop a passion for it.”

Construction on campus has not started, but Bowman said they plan to start working on the project as soon as possible.

“The bids are going to go out this month and so once the bids take place, then a contractor will be chosen,” said Bowman. “Then it will be ready to start pretty soon.”

Not only will the new additions bring more opportunities to students but more jobs at the schools will also be available.

“That’s several more staff members that we’re going to hire, it’s more jobs here at West Greene High School,” said Wilds. “We’re excited about that as well.”