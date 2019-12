GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several roads across Greene County remain closed Monday, after heavy weekend rains.

According to a post by the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management, the following roads remain covered by water:

Gilbreath Mill Road

Pottertown Road

Toby Road

Marvin Road

“Signs have been placed at these roads for your safety,” the post states. “When the water recedes, signs will be removed.”