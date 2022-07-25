GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several roads in Greene County are closed or impassable Monday after heavy rains and flooding.

The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management (EMA) posted to Facebook shortly after 1:30 p.m. warning drivers to not attempt to cross flooded roads. The EMA also reported that areas that could expect flooding included Greeneville, Mosheim, Tusculum, Romeo and Mohawk.

The Greeneville Rescue Squad also posted to its Facebook page alerting the public that there were “several streets and roads throughout the area with high/standing water.”

News Channel 11 has a crew in Greene County reporting flooding in multiple locations.

Frank Creek was among the waterways to swell near Erwin Highway. Floodwaters could be seen rising onto the outside seating area of the Old Oak Taproom. The creek waters had also risen near Tusculum University’s campus.

Around 2:30 p.m., two lanes in the 1600 block of Snapps Ferry Road had been closed due to high waters.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

As of 3:50 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation was not reporting any major road closures.