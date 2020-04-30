Greene County residents show support for nurses, doctors outside Ballad Health

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – They are the heroes on the front lines.

“Really wanna say thank you to our Ballad Health team members for all they do everyday and for all their very very hard work,” Ballad Health chief operating officer Eric Deaton said.

They are braving the elements to keep us safe.

“We just really want them to know how much they are appreciated,” Greene County resident Gigi Gillen said.

These Greene County residents decided to brave the elements themselves to say thank you.

“It’s ok they have to come to work so we can come and thank them even if it’s raining,” Gillen said.

The community group “Indivisible Greene County” organized this event; they simply stand at the Ballad hospital entrance and welcome healthcare workers arriving to work and leaving work.

“This would mean the world to them because they don’t do it for appreciation they’re just nurses in their hearts,” Greene County resident Dede Blake said, who is a retired nurse in the Tri-Cities.

They happily displayed their ‘thank you’ signs, and then waited for the next car to drive by.

Until these elements got a little out of hand. But even then, they found a way to send their message.

“The main message is thank you so much and we’re very grateful for what you’re doing,” Gillen said, who organized the event.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.