GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County commissioners and county mayor Kevin Morrison have proposed a 38-cent increased property tax hike for the upcoming year.

With current staffing difficulties in the county, officials say that it’s essential to compete with other jurisdictions’ wages.

“Any tax increase is a bitter pill,” Morrison said. “My anxiety is that if we do nothing, the poison is coming later in the form of the jail lacking staff or being unable to maintain an ambulance service.”

Another reason for the proposed tax increase: inflation.

“Everyone is struggling with employees, staffing and business,” said Morrison. “If I can go 20 minutes up the road and change my family’s income by $6 on the hour, I’m going to do that.”

Morrison said they hope to make salary adjustments to employees based on experience and how long they have been working for the county.

“Although some employees have been evaluated by our salary scale, they would qualify for a 3% cost of living raise,” Morrison said. “But most of the raises is based on the commission pay scale that we had again, adjusted for inflation or adjusted for time and greater loyalty.”

The current property tax rate in Greene County is $1.27 per $100 of assessed value, while the proposed rate will be $1.65.

This comes to approximately $20 more in property taxes per month on the average Greene County home, which some residents report is too much.

“I think the challenge is that all the prices are increasing, some very dramatically. Then you add a significant increase in property tax,” Greene County resident and local business owner Brooke Sadler said. “It’s going to be tough on people. I think they’ll have a challenge making ends meet.”

Sadler also said that he worries the property tax increase will greatly affect those who no longer work.

“It needs to be a small or moderate increase and I think that’s definitely above a moderate increase,” said Sadler. “And it’s going to be hard on people especially retired people on a fixed income, that makes it tough.”

