Greene County receiving $525,000 for water system improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Greene County is in line for $525,000 to help with water system improvements.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved over $26.7 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitation and health and safety initiatives.

“The CDBG funds are designed to help rural communities in Tennessee succeed, which aligns directly with our initiative to promote growth in our rural counties across the state,” Lee said. “I congratulate the 66 communities on receiving these grants and look forward to seeing what successes are in store for them in the future.”

“I applaud the communities that were chosen to receive CDBG funds and for taking the necessary steps to prepare for future economic development opportunities,” Rolfe said. “I am so pleased that these 66 communities are working hard to create economic growth and a better living environment for the citizens that reside in these communities.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.