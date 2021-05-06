Greene County Partnership announces lineup for 2021 Iris Festival

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The entertainment for the 26th Annual Iris Festival has been announced ahead of the event on May 15 and 16.

According to a release from the Greene County Partnership, the festival will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

The release says performances on the Entertainment Stage will include gospel, country and ’50s music. Dance styles like clogging and line dancing will be featured on the Dance Stage.

The following performers will play on the Entertainment Stage in the Greene County Partnership parking lot:

Saturday

12 p.m. – Greeneville Theatre Guild

1 p.m. – Bandit Bridge

2:30 p.m. – Fox and Hounds

4 p.m. – Stoned Mountain

Sunday

12 p.m. – Madison Metcalf and the Shelton Family

1:30 p.m. – Bless’d Ministries

3 p.m. – The Foundations

On the Dance Stage on College Street, the following performances will take place:

Saturday

10 a.m. – Dandylines

10:45 a.m. – Dancers Unlimited

11:30 a.m. – Roby Line Dancers

12:15 p.m. – Steppin’ Out Line Dance

1 p.m. – Trailblazer Cloggers

1:45 p.m. – Tennessee Foothill Cloggers

2:30 p.m. – Praise Cloggers

3:15 p.m. – Winter & Company Dance Studio

4 p.m. – To Be Announced

Sunday

12 p.m. – Dancers Unlimited

12:45 p.m. – Main Street Dance Company

1:30 p.m. – East TN Tang Soo Do

2:15 p.m. – Trailblazer Cloggers

3 p.m. – To Be Announced

3:45 p.m. – To Be Announced

