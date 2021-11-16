Greene County officials announce Downtown Redevelopment groundbreaking

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Partnership announced Tuesday morning that Greeneville will host a ceremony Saturday, Nov. 27 for the groundbreaking of the Downtown Redevelopment.

The event will launch the Greene County Partnership’s Shop Small Greene event, which is known as the largest shopping day throughout the community for small local businesses.

Sponsors of the groundbreaking include the Town of Greeneville, Vaughn & Melton, The Greene County Partnership and Main Street: Greeneville.

Shop Small Greene will kick off on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. and will include the Depot Street Farmers Market, craft vendors, food trucks and a scavenger hunt among downtown’s local businesses.

