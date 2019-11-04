Greene County Mr. Congeniality pageant raises over $23,000 for Shop With A Cop program

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Department

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement in Greene County Sheriff held a fundraiser for their Shop With A Cop program, and members of the departments definitely dressed the part for the pageant.

According to a release from the department, the pageant was held Saturday and featured 21 members of law enforcement in full regalia.

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Department

The event raised over $23,000 for the Shop With A Cop Program.

The agencies included the Baileyton Police Department, the Tusculum Police Department, the Newport Police Department, the Greene County Constable District 1 and the sheriff’s department.

Contestants had been out collecting money for the past few weeks for the Shop With A Cop program, which pairs law enforcement officers with disadvantaged kids and their families for holiday shopping.

The children shop for holiday gifts with officers and eat a paid-for lunch together. Around 500 participants are involved in the program each year.

The top three money raisers were:

  • 3rd: Wesley Holt, Greene County Sheriff ($1,790)
  • 2nd: Travis Dearstone, Greene County Constable, District 1 ($4,853)
  • 1st: Mike Shipley, Greene County Sheriff’s Dept., School Resource Officer at McDonald Elementary ($6,713)

The winners of the other four categories were:

  • Best Smile: Josh Ferguson, Chief of Baileyton Police Dept.
  • Best Figure: Wesley Holt, Greene County Sheriff
  • Best Answer: David Beverly, Chief Deputy, Greene County Sheriff’s Dept.
  • Mr. Congeniality: Wesley Holt, Greene County Sheriff

