GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison signed a proclamation on Tuesday officially declaring Friday, March 10 as a “Day of Hope” in the county.

Morrison said in a statement this proclamation aims to provide a “day of awareness and affirmation for better days ahead in our battle for hope and solutions.”

A copy of the proclamation sent to News Channel 11 said Greene County has experienced increasing levels of homelessness, fewer options in mental and behavioral healthcare and an uptick in drug overdoses and suicide.

This Day of Hope serves to spark inspiration in the public and private sectors of the Greene County community to continue improving services and resources that support residents battling homelessness, addiction and mental health disorders, according to the proclamation.

“Today, we remain hopeful in our collective state, knowing that no burden is too heavy, no crisis is too great, or no social ill is so large for a united and determined people to overcome,” Morrison said in the proclamation.

Morrison urges the community to take Friday’s Day of Hope to reaffirm county-wide efforts in tackling these societal misfortunes, with “hope that there is an expectation of a better tomorrow,” the proclamation said.