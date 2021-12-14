Greene County mayor announces vacancy following death of commissioner

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After the death of Greene County Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant, leaders announced a vacancy within the county’s 3rd District.
Greene County Mayor Ken Morrison released the following statement to News Channel 11 on Tuesday:
Commissioner Bryant’s daughter [sic] has graciously agreed to us announcing that Greene County will declare a vacancy in the 3rd County Commission District due to the death of Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant. We have greatly endeavored to respect the family’s wishes for privacy but comply with the law in declaring a vacancy and will not release any other details. Thank you.Ken Morrison, Greene County mayor
No further information surrounding the circumstances of Bryant’s death has been released at this time. This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.