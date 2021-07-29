Greene County man pleads guilty to murder, child neglect

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and aggravated child neglect charges.

Following his guilty plea, Michael Grinstead was sentenced to 18 years for the murder charge and 20 years for the neglect charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Grinstead was originally charged with the first-degree murder of 20-month-old Xavier Jeremiah Ramsey in February 2020. Investigators said the child had been left in his care while the boy’s foster parents were at the hospital with another child.

When the parents arrived at the home, they found Grinstead gone and the child dead.