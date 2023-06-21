GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greene County Makers, a non-profit organization in downtown Greeneville, provides a space for people in the community to create whatever they put their minds to.

On Saturday, June 24, the organization will host the Summer Solstice Soiree, it will consist of live music, food, drinks and an art auction featuring the works of local artists. Stephanie Demarchi, Director of Operations for Greene County Makers, said the fundraiser is to help remodel and revamp the rest of their building space.

“We only have access to 4,000 square feet of space,” said Demarchi. “We have 50,000 square feet, but we can’t use any of it because it’s old, it’s dilapidated, and there’s no windows in most of our buildings.”

Greene County Makers gives artists a creative outlet by offering a wide variety of classes such as painting, sewing, photography and even computer labs. With the expansion of the Makers facility, they can offer more classes for people to enjoy.

“We’ll also be putting in a large classroom and conference center so that we can do more things,” said Demarchi. “Instead of only doing classes that hold 20 or 28 people, we can do classes that hold 40 to 45 people, which will be a huge advantage for some of our classes because we have to work with a little tiny space.”

Sheila Bible is a Maker at the facility who teaches different arts and crafts classes to the community.

“I find joy in it, just sharing the knowledge, but also getting to meet people, all kinds of people from all over the county, even outside the county,” said Bible.

Bible said the expansion will open more opportunities for the organization and the community.

“I’m excited because as we grow, the next phase will be more the electronics, but hopefully the next phase will be more textiles,” said Bible. “If we can do that, we’ll have more sewing machines, quilters, embroidery machines, weaving machines and looms.”

The Summer Solstice Soiree will be June 24 from 5-10 p.m. at the Greene County Makers facility.