GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators in Greene County are currently looking for a white Chevrolet truck stolen from a Bulls Gap home.

According to a post from the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department, the truck was stolen from a home on Pilot Mountain Road between December 12 and December 13.

The truck is a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with a TN tag G5050V.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-798-1800.