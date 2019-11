GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators in Greene County are asking for the public’s help in recovering a portable sawmill stolen in October.

According to a post from the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department, a portable sawmill and trailer were stolen from a property on Cedar Creek Cave Road in the Cedar Creek area.

The theft reportedly occurred between October 22 and 23.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or thieves is asked to call 423-798-1800.