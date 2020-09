GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County authorities are searching for a 24-year-old woman whose husband said he last had contact with her on August 6, 2020.

According to a post from the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department, Teresina Backus was reported missing by her husband.

The post says her husband said he last had contact with Teresina on August 6, but he may have seen her recently at Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 423-798-1800.