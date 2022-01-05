Greene County introducing 160 new jobs following $5.7 million Parkway expansion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Parkway Products on Wednesday announced a $5.7 million expansion to an existing facility in Greene County.

According to a release, this expansion will create 160 new jobs at Parkway Products’ injection molding facility over the next five years and will allow the company to add several lines, new assets and more space.

Lee revealed the expansion marks another milestone in Tennessee as the state continues to excel in manufacturing jobs compared to nationwide averages.

“Thank you to Parkway Products for creating 160 new high-quality manufacturing jobs in Greeneville,” the governor said. ” Tennessee’s advanced manufacturing job creation far exceeds national growth with employment concentration more than 30% higher than the national average.

“We look forward to seeing how the residents of Greene County will benefit from this new investment.”

Parkway Products CEO Andrew Green said the expansion paves the way toward further economic growth in the Greeneville community.

“We are excited to invest in Greene County, Tennessee because of the strong growth we have seen in our loyal customer base of equipment manufacturers, the productivity and commitment of a terrific team of Parkway associates in Greeneville, and the support of local government that respects the contributions made by Parkway and the industrial supply chain to the local economy,” Green said. “We see Greene Country as a great place to grow and will continue to strive to make Parkway Products an employer of choice for more people in Greeneville.”

Within the last five years, TNECD has helped to spearhead more than 40 economic development projects across Northeast Tennessee, leading to 3,600 jobs and $1 billion in capital investment.