A Greene County inmate is facing escape charges after walking off a trustee maintenance detail Friday morning.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Wesley Lynn Holt, 32, of Greeneville, walked away from a work site about 10 a.m.

He is serving a sentence on misdemeanor violations.

Holt was apprehended about 3 p.m. Friday on Horse Creek Road in Washington County.

Holt is not related to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.