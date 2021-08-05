Greene County in works to purchase former Takoma Hospital building from Ballad Health

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County could soon own the old Takoma Hospital building as they are negotiating with Ballad Health on a purchase price.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison confirmed to News Channel 11 that the county has offered $3 million to purchase the building that formerly housed the hospital now owned by Ballad.

According to Mayor Morrison, Ballad accepted a $2.5 million offer from Greene County, with the agreement that the county would pay $3 million, and in return, Ballad would pay $500,000 back to the county to lease the fourth floor of the building.

Ballad Health is currently using the building’s fourth floor for the Strong Futures program.

Mayor Morrison said plans for the 110,000-square-foot building include moving the Greene County Sheriff’s Department offices there and eventually moving all county offices to the new space.

According to Morrison, once the sheriff’s department is moved, the current offices would be renovated to house minimum-security inmates, which would help curb overcrowding at the Greene County Detention Center.

Morrison said once the building is purchased, it would need to be renovated at an additional cost of $3.5 million.

He told News Channel 11 that funding from the American Rescue Act, along with other bonds, would go towards paying for renovations and would not require a tax increase for county residents.

Morrison said a purchase plan could be voted on in 30 to 60 days by the Greene County Commission.