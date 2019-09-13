Greene County Imagination Library gives out 450,000th book

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Imagination Library marked a major milestone this week.

The library gave out its 450,000th book.

Greene County children five years old and under can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program delivers books to their home every month.

The Greene County Imagination Library is ranked first in the state for the highest percentage of children registered.

The library says it hopes to raise awareness about the program and what it offers to area children.

Click here to enroll.

