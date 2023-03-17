GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison announced the upcoming departure of the county’s health department director Friday.

In a release, Morrison stated Matthew McConaughey had resigned from his position as the Public Health County Director for the Greene County Health Department. McConaughey’s last day on the job will be March 31.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with you and all the wonderful staff and community here in Greene,” McConaughey wrote in his notice of resignation. “It has been my pleasure serving as the Public Health County Director for Greene County and being able to engage and lead such a driven team has been a blessing.”

Morrison wrote in his release that the departure of McConaughey was bittersweet, as he described his performance as public health director as “extraordinary.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Matthew came to us from Cocke County to take the reins as COVID was still very prevalent and the staff was still extremely stressed from the tempo of managing a multi-year public health emergency, but he has done a masterful job with personnel, the budget, and updating the building, all while delivering exceptional service to our citizens and all those in need,” Morrison wrote. “Thank you Matthew for a job well done.”

According to Morrison, McConaughey has accepted a similar role in Maryland close to his family.