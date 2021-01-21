Greene County-Greeneville EMS rolls out with new facility in close proximity to busiest highway

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new emergency medical service facility will begin operations in Greeneville in just over a week.

It has been a long time coming, as the Greene County-Greeneville emergency medical facility will be closer access to half of the town’s residents.

The new facility has been strategically built along 11E to cover residents who live in the northern and eastern part of the county. this will also allow for quicker response times.

“Space! Personal space. They could spread out more,” Greene County-Greeneville EMS director, Calvin Hawkins said.

This nearly $1 million, 5,000 square-foot facility opening in just over a week, in the town of Greeneville.

“It will cut our response times tremendously because this is kind of centrally located with all of our other stations right here in the City of Greeneville,” Hawkins said.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said, “…particularly for things like heart attacks and strokes and car accidents, things like that.”

The land went from a bare gravel driveway to a brand new custom-made facility in 83 days.

“The inside of the facility will house up to 6 people and 3 ambulances but currently, we’re going to put two crews in here which is four people and two ambulances,” Hawkins said.

The coronavirus has called for a significant amount of extra time to sterilize the ambulances when ems is transporting patients to nearby hospitals.

Morrison said, “…sometimes consumed an hour or two because not only does COVID require extra resources and time, but then each vehicle has to be decontaminated in order to come back into service.

It is located on U.S. 11E, which is considered the busiest roadway in Greeneville, and is the most likely place where 911 calls, accidents or other emergencies take place.

Now, medical responders will have better access to serve about 8,000 Greeneville residents, which is half the town’s population.

“To better serve the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County, that there needed to be a dispersal of our strategic emergency assets around town, particularly in Greeneville,” County mayor Morrison said.

Crews are cleaning the floors before its official opening.

The start date for this new facility to begin operations is scheduled for February 1.