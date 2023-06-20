GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greene County commissioners have decided to fund the former Greene County Humane Society building on Hal Henard Road. The building will now be used to provide extra space to Greene County Animal Control.

The building was allocated back to the county when the Humane Society moved locations and vacated the property.

Greene County Animal Control has seen an increase in stray animals but leadership said they do not have enough space at their current facility to house them. Chris Cutshall, Director of Greene County Animal Control, said having a second facility will have a huge impact.

“The space is the issue because what we have now is 12 kennels, and this other facility there is 15,” said Cutshall. “I mean really that’s not enough space, there’s a lot of stray animals.”

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said the county had already set aside $150,000 to buy back the facility before they realized they didn’t have to.

“The county commission then decided, well this money is just sitting,” said Morrison. “And there are some things that we had to do physically to the building.”

The County decided to put $110,000 towards renovating the second facility.

“They’ve set aside the greatest majority of that, $110,000 out of the $150,000, for that purpose,” said Morrison. “And the balance of that just rolls back into the general fund for other purposes.”

Renovations to the facility include replacing the roof, installing new gutters, fixing a water leak, acquiring a new HVAC system and basic maintenance. Animal Control also plans to build a barn with four stalls on the property to house stray livestock that they pick up.

The second facility will also help with disease control.

“We have had some issues over the past, where we’ve had Parvo,” said Morrison. “We’ve had to close the facility to intakes.”

Cutshall said if there is a Parvo outbreak, they are required to shut down Animal Control for two weeks.

“There are so many strays out there that for two weeks they have to stay with somebody,” said Cutshall. “And then with this facility, instead of closing that down there, we could run them up here and use this as the facility.”

Cutshall said they take in 200-300 animals every three months.

“Our capacity is limited,” said Morrison. “This gives us greater capacity to serve the citizens and to serve the animal population.”

Some renovations to the facility have started but an exact date of when it will be ready to use has not been determined.