GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Fair is coming to town July 24 – 29 in Greeneville, and along with all the usual fun, food, rides, vendors and more, a new competition will take place.

A call for people to enter the”Best Mullet Contest” was posted on social media Sunday. The best mullets in Greene County will grace the stage for a chance to win a prize.

The competition is set for July 24 at 7 p.m. under the Andrew Johnson Pavilion. For more information, click here.