Greene County EMA: Several roads covered in water, debris throughout county

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several roads are covered in water and debris in Greene County on Thursday morning, according to the Greeneville/Greene County Office of EMA/HLS.

The portion of Poplar Springs Road between Hawk Hollow Road and Hillcut Road is closed.

Greene County EMA tweeted the following roads have been reported to the Greene County 911 as having water or debris covering them.

South Rufe Taylor @ Crestview

West Main Street @ Porter Tire

Fairgrounds Road

Fairgrounds Circle

West Pines @ Kingsport Highway

7000-8000 Block of Horton Highway

640 Marvin Road

Susong Road

Gosnell Road

Sipes Road

1300 John Graham Road

Pottertown Road

The list will be updated as the day and weather progress.