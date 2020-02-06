Greene County EMA: Several roads covered in water, debris throughout county

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several roads are covered in water and debris in Greene County on Thursday morning, according to the Greeneville/Greene County Office of EMA/HLS.
The portion of Poplar Springs Road between Hawk Hollow Road and Hillcut Road is closed.
Greene County EMA tweeted the following roads have been reported to the Greene County 911 as having water or debris covering them.
- South Rufe Taylor @ Crestview
- West Main Street @ Porter Tire
- Fairgrounds Road
- Fairgrounds Circle
- West Pines @ Kingsport Highway
- 7000-8000 Block of Horton Highway
- 640 Marvin Road
- Susong Road
- Gosnell Road
- Sipes Road
- 1300 John Graham Road
- Pottertown Road
The list will be updated as the day and weather progress.