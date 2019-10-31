Greene County EMA: Multiple trees down across Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Severe weather has resulted in multiple trees being downed in Greene County.

According to Greene County Interim EMA Director Heather Sipe, nine trees have been downed in the county as of 2:00 p.m. across city, county and state roads.

As of 2:00 p.m., the following locations were confirmed to have downed trees:

A tree is down on Reed Road off Asheville Highway

A tree is down on Warrensburg Road

One tree is down on Asheville Highway

A tree is down on the intersection on Kidwell School Road and Baileyton Road

No time of clearance was given.