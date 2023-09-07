GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some county commissioners are thinking of ways to help Greene County residents get relief from the 30% property tax increase that was passed last July.

“It’s the intention of the commission to at least consider a resolution to enact some form or measure of wheel tax and then lower the property tax,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. “The spirit of the county commission is that if a certain amount of wheel tax is enacted, an equal amount of property tax would be removed from the property tax rate.”

The idea to increase the wheel tax is not official but was discussed during the Budget and Finance Committee meeting. County Commissioners hope that it will spread out the tax burden so that it doesn’t fall only on property owners.

Mayor Kevin Morrison said that there are two ways the wheel tax could be enacted.

“By a private act route, which requires a two-thirds majority at two different meetings of the county commission,” said Morrison.

The other way is to add the wheel tax increase onto the ballot in March for the people to decide. The increase is just an idea and a number as to how much it could increase has not been decided.

“For every $3 we increase the wheel tax we could lower the property tax burden by a penny on, the people,” Morrison said.

The wheel tax increase will be on the agenda for the county commission meeting on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.