Greene County Commissioner April Lane resigns

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Greene County leaders, Seventh District Commissioner April Lane submitted her letter of resignation to the county commission on Monday.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told News Channel 11 this letter follows after Lane served on the board nearly 10 months.

The resignation letter reads, in part, as follows:

It has been a difficult decision, but I am resigning from my position as a Greene County Commissioner due to conflict of interest effective immediately. April M. Lane

Morrison told News Channel 11 that it is not clear what the conflicts of interest may be.

“We very much appreciate her contributions to Greene County’s very strong financial position and our very bright future in many aspects,” Morrison said in an announcement to other county leaders. “We wish her the very best in wherever her journey leads.”

In this statement, Morrison added that two vacancies will be announced at the next commission meeting on Dec. 20 following the death of 3rd District County Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant and Lane’s resignation.

The commission will launch vacancy advertisements beginning Dec. 21- Jan. 18. During this time fame, applicants are encouraged to send applications and resumes.

On Jan. 18, 2022, applicants will address the commission and share their visions for Greene County before commissioners vote to fill the seats.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Lane regarding her resignation and is waiting to hear back.

