Greene County Commission votes to purchase Takoma Regional Hospital building

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Commissioners voted 19-1 Monday night to purchase the Takoma Regional Hospital building from Ballad Health.

In an agreement between the county and Ballad, Ballad Health will lease the fourth floor for three years with a payment of $500,000 for the Strong Futures program.

The hospital costs $3 million to be paid in yearly increments of $1 million.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison confirmed with News Channel 11 that the building will be used to house the county’s agencies, including building and zoning, the sheriff’s department and Greene County Schools.

“The next step is proceeding with a more formalized offer to Ballad,” Morrison said. “This is with hopes of having the building in the county’s hands within the next 30 to 60 days.”

Morrison went on to say that the county’s gain of a new building helps create more room for its different departments.

“This is a very good bargain for Greene County,” he said. “The government was in much need for the space.”