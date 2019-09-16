Greene County Commission to vote on censuring fellow commissioner

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
bryant_1530048147116.jpg

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Commissioners are scheduled to decide whether they should censure one of its members.

PREVIOUS STORY: Greene County commissioners cite unpaid taxes as reason to censure one of their own

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison tells News Channel 11 that a request to censure Clifford ‘Doc’ Bryant was presented by other commissioners.

Morrison says Bryant has a “track record” of not paying taxes.

Bryant owes nearly $280,000 dollars to the IRS.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 show that Bryant avoided jail time in July by hand-delivering $15,000 to the federal government.

We also learned that Bryant owes more than $13,000 dollars in property taxes to Greene County and the town of Greeneville.

A censure is a formal disapproval of behavior. It does not remove Bryant from the commission.

News Channel 11 will have the decision by Greene County commissioners tonight on-air and online.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss