Greene County Commission to vote on censuring fellow commissioner

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Commissioners are scheduled to decide whether they should censure one of its members.

PREVIOUS STORY: Greene County commissioners cite unpaid taxes as reason to censure one of their own

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison tells News Channel 11 that a request to censure Clifford ‘Doc’ Bryant was presented by other commissioners.

Morrison says Bryant has a “track record” of not paying taxes.

Bryant owes nearly $280,000 dollars to the IRS.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 show that Bryant avoided jail time in July by hand-delivering $15,000 to the federal government.

We also learned that Bryant owes more than $13,000 dollars in property taxes to Greene County and the town of Greeneville.

A censure is a formal disapproval of behavior. It does not remove Bryant from the commission.

