Greene County Commission one step closer to filling two vacancies on the board

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Board of Commissioners is looking to fill two vacancies following the death of one commissioner and the resignation of another.

Commissioner for the 3rd District, Clifford ‘Doc’ Bryant passed away in early December, his cause of death has not been officially released to the public.

Following his death, just over a week later, Commissioner for the 7th District April Lane announced her resignation, citing “conflicts of interest.” Her letter of resignation was submitted to Mayor Kevin Morrison after serving on the board for almost 10 months.

The commission openly advertised the vacancies starting on December 21, announcing applications and resumes would be accepted up until the 18th.

With only one week until the deadline, which also marks the commission’s next meeting and the first meeting of 2022, there are already quite a few applicants.

So far, five people have applied to represent the 3rd district and there are three applicants for the 7th.

The applicants are as follows:

3rd District:

Eric Scott

Michael Gregg

Jan Kiker

O.J. Early

Dillon Carpenter

7th District:

Beverly Brown

Lisa Bowman Anderson

Terry Michael Musick

News Channel 11 reached out to these applicants regarding their decision to run.

O.J. Early, an applicant looking to fill the vacancy left by Bryant said he’s always had an interest in politics and local government, in fact, he’s run in the past and made it to the primary, according to Early.

Early said he’s a lifelong Greene County resident who would be more than up to the challenge. “I have a very strong desire to see good, positive things happen in Greene County. I’m willing to compromise when working with people. Even if we don’t agree on everything, I think it’s really important working for the public to see the good things get done,” said Early.

Beverly Brown, also a lifelong Greene County resident, has applied to represent the 7th district vacancy left behind by former commissioner April Lane.

Both Brown and Early have big ideas for if they’re appointed. Early told News Channel 11 he’s focusing on fiscal responsibility and financial discipline, stating he wants to know tax dollars are being spent wisely.

Meanwhile, Brown said her main goal if chose to serve would be helping acquire more medical options in the county.

“Mostly, it’s the health care system. It has to be better than what we have,” said Brown.

News Channel 11 reached out to all of the candidates who have already submitted their applications for the two vacant seats, however, Early and Brown were the only two available to sit for interviews on their decisions to run.

No matter who is selected, County Mayor Kevin Morrison said it’s anyone’s game in the primary with all 21 seats on the commission up for grabs this year.

Although it is an election year, Tuesday’s goal of filling the two vacancies will be an appointment made by the commission rather than a vote made by the public.

The two individuals appointed will finish out the current unexpired term, starting their service on January 18th until August 31st.

Despite the fact that the commission is deciding, residents will still have a say prior to any final vote.

“The floor would be open to having anyone recognized from the gallery to come up and speak about any of the positions, any of the candidates,” said Morrison.

Those on the commission hope those who are running now express that same interest come election time.

“I think the commission is going to certainly look toward whether or not the person that they’re appointing is planning to run,” said Morrison.

Although the agenda was published on Monday, Jan. 10 with a list of the existing applicants, it’s not too late to apply.

Individuals who fall under the residential criteria for Districts 3 and 7 can apply for the seats up until the start of the next commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

As far as those wishing to run in the general election, petition packets and applications must be submitted by Feb. 17 in order to qualify for the primary on May 3.