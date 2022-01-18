Greene County Commission fills two vacancies

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County commissioners filled two vacancies Tuesday night.

One vacancy resulted from the death of 3rd District Commissioner Clifford Doc Bryant while the other stemmed from the resignation of 7th District Commissioner April Lane.

According to Mayor Kevin Morrison, Terry Michael Musick easily obtained the 7th District seat with 15 commissioners voting in Musick’s favor.

Morrison said, in a more contested decision that required a tie-breaking vote, commissioners chose Jan Kiker over Eric Scott for the 3rd District seat with Kiker receiving 10 votes to Scott’s seven votes after the tie-breaker.

Kiker and Musick will finish the terms for their two seats, both of which will expire on Aug. 31.