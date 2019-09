GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County commissioners voted to censure one of their own Monday night.

The commission voted 15-3 with one abstaining to censure Clifford “Doc” Bryant.

County leaders pushed to censure him due to unpaid property taxes.

15 Yes, 3 No, 1 abstain to censure Bryant. pic.twitter.com/0vJhOtYSAi — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 17, 2019

A censure is a formal disapproval of behavior. It does not remove Bryant from the commission.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.