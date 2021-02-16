Greene County commissioners appoint April M. Lane to 7th District seat

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County commissioners filled the 7th District seat vacancy at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Commissioners appointed April M. Lane to serve the 7th District. According to Lane’s resume for the position, she received a master’s degree in education and human resource development and works as an administrative assistant to the TRIO programs at Tusculum University.

The decision came after commissioners narrowed the choice between Lane and Steven Stout at January’s meeting.

Thirteen commissioners voted for Lane, who will be seated at the next commission meeting on Monday, March 15. She’s expected to serve until the next general election in August 2022.

She replaced commissioner Butch Patterson, who moved out of the 7th District.