Greene County Board of Education approves bus route changes for 2020-2021 school year

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Board of Education approved three resolutions Thursday night, one of which involved changing the school bus routes for the 2020-2021 school year.

The bus route changes involve the McDonald school zone, along with Camp Creek, Nolachuckey, and DeBusk.

“This change is going to affect around 220 kids,” Director of Schools David McLain said. “When you add this to the Nolachuckey zone, based on what’s going to be done here, we’re going to have a total of 111 kids not coming from DeBusk to Nolachuckey.”

Board members expect this change to cut 20 minutes off from the students’ bus rides.

Another resolution approved involved sending a letter to Gov. Bill Lee to request more funding for the public school system, which would include an increase in teacher pay.

The board also approved to request that the State and General Assembly halt the use of TNReady data within the school system until the Department of Education resolves the challenges Greene County schools have experienced from TNReady.