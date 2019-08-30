Greene County band teacher dismissed, arrested

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County teacher has been dismissed and arrested according to school and police officials.

Director of Schools David McLain says Brock Jones, a band teacher at Mosheim and McDonald elementary schools, has been dismissed from the school system.

He was fired Thursday according to McLain.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Brock was arrested.

It is unclear if he is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

