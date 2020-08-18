Greene County authorities seeking information regarding stolen truck, reward offered

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators in Greene County are seeking help locating a stolen truck.

According to a post from the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department, the white Ford F-350 pictured below was stolen from the Fish Hatchery Road area of Greene County around August 16.

The vehicle bore the TN tag 7200H15.

The post says a reward has been offered for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicle.

According to the post, authorities believe it is possible the Ford was taken to the area of Hermitage, Tennessee.