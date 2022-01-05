Greene County authorities searching for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday that it continues to search for two suspects wanted on multiple counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

The department described the duo — Christopher James Deyton, 24, and Sierra Rochelle Gordon, 20 — as armed and dangerous and urged the public to call 911 if the pair is spotted.

They were last seen in a 2008 white four-door Crew Max Toyota Tundra with a camper and are both wanted on the following charges:

Four counts of aggravated assault

Four counts of felony reckless endangerment

Authorities reminded community members not to attempt to apprehend the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willet at 423-798-1800.