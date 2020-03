GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find 25-year-old Kendra Brooke Cash.

The sheriff’s office says she was last seen on March 23 driving a 2005 black Acura with Tennessee plate BSC790.

Anyone with information on Cash’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Lt. Vincent Tweed at 423-798-1800.