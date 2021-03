GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County residents in need of 911 services will not be able to reach dispatchers with their cellphones Friday morning.

According to a post from Greene County 911, a “fiber cut outage” is preventing wireless calls from reaching the emergency service.

The post says anyone needing to contact Greene County should call 423-639-7408 until further notice.

An estimated time of repair was not given in the post.