Greene County 911: Crews responding to early morning house fire in Limestone

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are battling a house fire in the Limestone area Monday morning, according to dispatchers.

Greene County 911 dispatchers told News Channel 11 that crews were called to the 700 block of Happy Valley Road at 3:55 a.m.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at the fire as of 7:20 a.m.

The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department posted shortly after 4 a.m. stating crews were responding to the fire.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Limestone VFD for more details.