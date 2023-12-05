GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fifteen volunteer fire departments in Greene County received almost $500,000 from a Community Block Development Grant.

The grant money totaled $420,000, but the county also put down 10%, adding another $74,000. The grant money was used to order brand-new gear for all of the departments.

“We got a full set of turnout gear from head to toe,” said Chief Harold Williamson, Mosheim Emeritus Chief. “We got the helmet, the coat, the pants, the Nomex gloves, boots, everything to equip the full firefighter, other than the SCBA, the air pack.”

Fire equipment expires after 10 years and can be dangerous for firefighters to use afterward.

“They could get burnt after ten years,” Williamson said. “You could use the gear for outside use, if it’s still in decent shape, for outside firefighting but not for interior at all though because it’s putting their life at risk.”

Volunteer fire departments rely on community donations to stay in operation. Williamson said gear is too expensive for departments to typically afford on their own.

“It’s about $3,100-3,200 per firefighter from head to toe, and that’s just his gear,” Williamson said. “That’s not including the SCBA unit that he’d have to wear for his breathing apparatus.”

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said he wants to make sure volunteer firefighters are safe and have up-to-date gear.

“We saw a tremendous need with the fact that almost none of our fire companies had gear that was actually in date and in service,” Morrison said.

The Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments also received a Homeland Security grant, allowing for the purchase of new communications radios.